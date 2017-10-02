A complete butt-out at University of Ottawa not so easy

You could have to butt out all across the University of Ottawa campus next year, as the school is considering going completely smoke-free.

Michael Histed, director of the school's office of risk management, said they’re considering a change to make the campus completely smoke free, but he acknowledges it will be a challenges with their busy downtown campus.



He said they surveyed staff and students on the idea earlier this year and found there is a lot of support.

“We had over 60 per cent who strongly said yes and if you include those who said moderately yes, we were over 80 per cent,” he said.

The school will already have to adapt it’s faculty of medicine, because of rules coming in place next year that require all hospitals to be smoke-free.

Currently all buildings on campus are smoke free, as are nine-metre zones around doors, windows and air intakes and there are several other designated areas where people can’t smoke. Histed said when they looked at that they found prohibiting smoking entirely wouldn’t be as much of a leap.

“When you look at the map we are almost 80 per cent smoke-free already, because of the density of buildings.”

All that said, Histed acknowledges it would be challenging to enforce the rules, noting the current rules are already not welcomed by some smokers.

“We do have that already it’s not the most popular for our security people. I think that’s pretty much the same on every campus.”

On top of that is the openness of the downtown campus, which he said is soon going to have even more traffic.

“One of the challenges next year is we’re going to have an LRT station,” he said. “These are now going to become major hubs for people from the golden triangle, from Sandy Hill to come take the train.”