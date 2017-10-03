Byte on that, Toronto: Ottawa attracting more tech workers, says study

U.S. tech workers are hearing Canada’s siren song and when they do they’re being drawn to Ottawa’s Peace Tower much more than Toronto’s C.N. Tower.



New research released by job site Indeed found that when tech workers are looking to move out of country, they’re looking increasingly at Canada.

“Preference for Canada is even more pronounced and growing in tech—Canadian postings account for nearly 30 per cent of all U.S. job seeker’s clicks on tech postings outside the U.S. in the six months ended in May 2017, up from 23 per cent in the same period the previous year,” reads the company’s report.

They company has tracked spikes in international job searches around election day in the U.S. last November and again during President Donald Trump’s inauguration.



When those tech workers are looking they’re also looking at Ottawa more than Toronto according to Indeed.

While Toronto got the most number of clicks because it’s greater population means it has more jobs, Ottawa got a greater share of clicks in the tech sector.



Indeed found Ottawa’s history in the sector is helping to attract workers here.

“Ottawa is the most appealing metro area for US tech-job seekers. The capital city cemented its status as a tech hub in the 1990s as the host of the research and development headquarters of former communications giant Nortel Networks,” read their report.