Sending our airport to the birds

Transport Canada is asking for a rethink of plans for a stormwater pond near the proposed Baseline LRT station, worried it will put planes at risk.

As first reported by blogger Susan Sherring, the department sent the National Capital Commission a letter in July asking it to reconsider allowing a pond on land the NCC owns that it would lease to the city for the LRT expansion project.

“Stormwater management ponds have been identified as bird attractants for geese, gulls and other waterfowl, some of the most hazardous birds for aviation safety,” reads the letter

Coun. Rick Chiarelli, who has previously tried to convince the city to scrap the pond because of community concerns, said this should convince the city it’s a bad idea.

“I hope the city does take a second look at it, because you cannot get around the issues raised by the letter.”

Chiarelli said it makes even less sense considering city memos have made clear there is a cheaper option to use underground tanks to collect stormwater.

“You can’t get around these safety issues. You can’t get around the fact there is a cheaper alternative.”

The undergrounds tanks are pegged at a cost of $9 million with the pond proposed at a cost of $18 million. The city also expects the pond to improve water quality and deal with erosion issues in Pinecrest Creek.

No one from the city was available for an interview Wednesday, but they sent a lengthy statement indicating they believe it won’t be an issue.

“The pond’s planned location is within the extreme northern edge of the Macdonald-Cartier International Airport’s Primary Bird Hazard Zone,” reads the statement from Chris Swail, director, O-Train planning.

They said they expect most birds will be flowing well below aircraft that far from the airport and said if there are issues they can be addressed.