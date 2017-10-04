Invest Ottawa pulling together Amazon bid

Amazon’s deadline for the cities looking to host their second headquarters and the 50,000 jobs that come with it is just two weeks away and Invest Ottawa is taking out all the stops.



The company announced in September it wanted cities to bid for their second headquarters, a complex separate from their current Seattle home that could give them eight million square feet of real estate.



Blair Patacairk, a managing director at Invest Ottawa, said the bid is coming together as the city works with Gatineau and both provincial government to put a joint foot forward for the National Capital Region.

“We are all singing off the same hymn page and working collaboratively to get a bid book done that will highlight the national capital region,” he said. “There is a lot of work going on, a lot of collaboration beyond what we would normally see going on.”

The company’s list of requirements is long and bigger than anything in the economic development world in many years. Patacairk said any city that is successful will have to scale up but Ottawa can do what the company wants.

“We already have a base of all of the things they’re looking for here.”

He said, as an example, no city is going to have the eight million square feet of space sitting empty and waiting, but Ottawa has identified places where that can go.

“We have multiple pieces of land that are in the city that we are looking at and we’re confident we can put forward as contenders for them.”

He said the bid has forced all the major players in the city to work together and win or lose the city will gain from this process.