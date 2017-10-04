Ottawa company developing "diamond" eye

Soon, that twinkle in your eye may be an actual diamond, or rather, a diamond implant that returns sight to the blind, thanks to the innovation of an Ottawa-Gatineau company.

iBIONICS, headquartered in Ottawa-Gatineau, is working on the creation of a small retinal implant, encased in diamond.

This “diamond eye” uses electrical pulses to communicate images from a video camera to the eye. The idea is that the camera, attached to a pair of glasses, will capture images then send the information via laser beam through the eye to the back of the implant, which will then get converted into electrical signals, stimulating the retina.

"It's definitely game changing," said Suzanne Grant, CEO of iBIONICS. “We're aiming for people to be able to actually recognize faces of their loved ones, enjoy a sunset, watch Youtube or Netflix, just a completely different level of sight."

Grant explained most of the credit for the implant should go to chief technology officer Professor Steven Prawer, who was inspired by Cochlear, an Australian company that helped deaf people to hear using implants by artificially stimulating the nerves in the ear. Prawer wondered if the something similar could be used in the eye to help people see.

Having a diamond casing for the implant helps with durability and protects the delicate electronics.