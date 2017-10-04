Ottawa in the bike lane

Ottawa is fast becoming a bike-happenin’ place.

At least that’s how it appears, with Bike Ottawa enjoying an all-time high in membership as well as record-setting investments for cycling infrastructure from different levels of government.

Bike Ottawa, a volunteer group that promotes safe cycling within the city, now has more than 400 members, a record in its three-plus decades in existence.

Just last year in Ottawa’s 2017 budget, more than $8 million of investments in cycling infrastructure was included through the Community Connectivity Program, the Cycling TMP Cycling Strategic Initiatives, and investments in paved shoulders.

Bike Ottawa President Heather Shearer says it’s not just the major cycling enthusiasts who are out; it’s from children with training wheels to seniors on the low step-through bikes.

“It’s just people riding bikes, because it is that easy and that comfortable. You’re seeing all kinds of people riding all kinds of bikes for all kinds of reasons,” she said.

“It’s people you wouldn’t have seen on Ottawa streets even five years ago, I would say, and they are all out there using all of our wonderful infrastructure, feeling safe and enjoying a beautiful day.”

Shearer called the installation of separate bike lanes on Laurier Avenue in 2011 a “turning point” for the city’s cycling culture.

“There were certainly loud voices in the community who had concerns about parking and loading zones. It was implemented as a pilot,” she said, adding the Laurier bike lanes have since proven successful with more than 2.6 million rides.