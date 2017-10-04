Ottawa Police raid more marijuana dispensaries

Ottawa Police raided two cannabis dispensaries Tuesday and also made seizures at outdoor marijuana grow-ops in the city.



Officers executed warrants at 973 Montreal Road and 391 Bank Street and seized marijuana, edibles and cash. They also arrested six men and two women an charged them with possession for the purposes of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

From the outdoor grow-ops, police seized approximately 1,200 pounds of marijuana plants.

The police said they plan to continue to lay charges connected to marijuana dispensaries.