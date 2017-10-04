Too much of our waste ends up in landfills, says Ontario watchdog

The old adage may be “waste not, want not,” but Ontario’s environmental watchdog warns the province’s waste diversion efforts are wanting.

“Ontario has a waste problem; every year, Ontario produces nearly one tonne of waste per person and three-quarters of this ends up in landfills,” Environmental Commissioner Diane Saxe said Wednesday.

Much of that can, and should, be diverted, said Saxe, who noted that far too much food waste and other organic material is ending up in landfills, releasing pollutants like methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

“Food waste should be used as a source of renewable energy and a way to repair damaged soils,” she said, as she released a 77-page report entitled “Beyond the Blue Box: Ontario’s Fresh Start on Waste Diversion and the Circular Economy.”

Saxe said businesses, such as factories, restaurants, shopping malls, and property developers, and schools, hospitals and universities, are generating far more waste than they should.

They only recycle 15 per cent of their waste and send 6.7 million tonnes to landfill sites each year.

That’s 2.2 million tonnes more waste to landfill than residents dump.

Part of the problem is that businesses and institutions are able to get away with a “use-once-throw-away” mentality, she said.

Environment Minister Chris Ballard insisted “Ontario was ahead of the curve when we first took steps to reduce, reuse and recycle waste.

“Despite our reputation as a green leader, we agree with the environmental commissioner that improvements are necessary to enhance existing programs and reduce the total waste going to landfills.

“We are taking action to make that a reality,” said Ballard.

“The new Waste-Free Ontario Framework represents that next step forward; our goal is to preserve resources and recover valuable materials from waste currently lost to landfill,” he said.

Ballard said Queen’s Park is working with “stakeholder” groups to develop a new “food-and-organic-waste framework for Ontario.