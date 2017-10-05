'How many bodies have to pile up:' Ottawa protest calls for end to gender-based violence

Next door to the Ottawa Court House where the Basil Borutski murder trial is taking place, a concerned citizen group is calling out for changes to the system to help end gender-based violence.

The trial of Borutski, accused of murdering three women in and near Wilno, Ontario in 2015, continued Thursday, and in a show of solidarity with the victims, a group called BecauseWilno gathered at the nearby Human Rights Monument on Elgin Street. The group also had speakers who were there to say the criminal justice system isn’t doing enough to protect women.

"What is it going to take to get this government, and every government, to work in concerted action to address the problems we know exists in order to keep women safe?," said Leighann Burns, executive director of the Harmony House women’s shelter in Ottawa.

“I've been working in shelters for almost 30 years. Thirty years hence, it's not that different. What is it going to take? I'm not sure how many bodies have to pile up."

BecauseWilno demanded toughening of laws and bail conditions for cases involving gender-based violence (GBV), enhanced GBV training of rural police services, crown attorneys and judges, as well as more support services for victims.

"If we can shine a light on this during the proceedings we will not only maintain the focus on the victims and their families but also the systemic issues we feel need to be addressed," said event organizer Holly Campbell.

On the BecauseWilno Facebook event page, the group had written that in numerous cases charges against Borutski were dismissed, and on two occasions, prison sentences significantly reduced.