News / Ottawa

Jagmeet Singh on his personal style secrets

New NDP leader dishes on how to be "best-dressed"

Newly elected NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at the party's national headquarters in Ottawa on Oct. 5, 2017.

Dave Chan / For Metro

Newly elected NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at the party's national headquarters in Ottawa on Oct. 5, 2017.

Ever since his appearance in GQ magazine, Jagmeet Singh has been called the best-dressed man in Canadian politics.

When asked for his style secrets, Singh said they're really not that complex.

Dave Chan/For Metro

“I have a bunch of classics, so I have a bunch of really well-tailored fitted suits, so I don’t take too much time on that,” he said.

“I do always have a white shirt and solid tie. It looks crisp and it’s kind of simple. My pop is always my turban, so I have a bright turban and I can tie it really fast,” he said. “I am pretty low-maintenance.”

