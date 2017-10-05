Jagmeet Singh on his personal style secrets
New NDP leader dishes on how to be "best-dressed"
A
A
Ever since his appearance in GQ magazine, Jagmeet Singh has been called the best-dressed man in Canadian politics.
When asked for his style secrets, Singh said they're really not that complex.
“I have a bunch of classics, so I have a bunch of really well-tailored fitted suits, so I don’t take too much time on that,” he said.
“I do always have a white shirt and solid tie. It looks crisp and it’s kind of simple. My pop is always my turban, so I have a bright turban and I can tie it really fast,” he said. “I am pretty low-maintenance.”
