Feds cut cord on 80,000 government landlines

The federal government has awarded a $176-million contract to Telus to improve its telecom infrastructure.

The seven-year contract will see Telus replacing over 80,000 landlines and moving more government communications to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) systems. That will come in addition to the over 100,000 VoIP lines that are currently used by government employees.

Last year, the federal government began moving away from landlines, when it offered 120,000 employees in the National Capital Region a choice between a landline or a mobile phone.

Approximately 130 of the existing landline systems used by the government were scheduled to be updated next year in any event, a number of them because suppliers were retiring the old technologies that they were built on.