'Listen a little harder': Toronto councillor urges city to support OPO

Toronto councillor Joe Cressy, who has been a key player in the city's ongoing response to the opioid crisis, met with volunteers from Overdose Prevention Ottawa and visited the pop-up overdose prevention site in Lowertown.

He said his meeting with the group was positive, and called on the city's elected officials to do more to work with the group.

"My advice to the City of Ottawa would be to listen a little harder, and to sit down and talk to people on the front lines," he said on Monday. "The approach we've taken is, first of all, a non-disruption approach—which is to not interfere.

"It's been very disappointing to me from afar to hear about some of the abuse they've felt, and frankly the muted response from City Hall, in the midst of an emergency that's killing Ottawa residents," said Cressy.

Since the site opened in Lowertown at the end of August, Mayor Jim Watson and Coun. Mathieu Fleury have both declined invitations to visit the site.



https://twitter.com/joe_cressy/status/917154058498174977

It's a tale of two cities when one compares the responses to unsanctioned supervised injection sites opening.

After the Toronto Harm Reduction Alliance—a group that has a great deal of contact with OPO—opened a site in August, the city was able to open a city-run supervised injection site in a matter of days. While Ottawa also moved quickly to open a site, the political response to the site has been markedly different in the two cities. The site in Toronto, which is located in Moss Park, has been supported by much of the city's politicians, and has been allowed to operate more or less unimpeded. Mayor John Tory, whose preference for rehabilitation and support programs is not all that different than Watson's, has visited the site and has supported its operation.

"It's not that it was easy," said Cressy. "When the organizers first opened their wite in Toronto, as politicians, and police and the mayor, we had to respond. But we took a deep breath and listened.

Cressy and fellow councillor Joe Mihevc, who chairs Toronto's Board of Health, passed a motion calling on the federal government to empower municipalities to open up supervised injection sites immediately, and to allow for "diverse service models"—meaning more opportunities for groups like OPO to provide low-barrier service.