After weeks of tension, councillor meets with Overdose Prevention Ottawa

After weeks of political tensions, Coun. Mathieu Fleury met with volunteer organizers with Overdose Prevention Ottawa on Tuesday to discuss the future of the operation.

"I met with three representatives, and we sort of shared what we've been saying to each other, concerns and possible solutions," said Fleury. "I've highlighted clearly to them that the park is not sustainable."

Fleury said that the meeting was positive, and he was happy that OPO were able to acknowledge that their occupation of Raphael Brunet Park was the main sticking point for him.

The group, for their part, seemed enthused as well. "After several weeks of public disagreement between the councillor and the harm reduction group, the meeting led to what organizers are confident will be a period of collaboration and cooperation," said OPO in a statement.

For weeks, OPO has been critical of Fleury and Mayor Jim Watson for not visiting the site. Fleury has said that his visiting would "politicize" the issue—a stand-off that reached its nadir when nearly 100 protestors packed the councillors' lobby at City Hall demanding a meeting.

The main point of discussion, said Fleury, was his request that the group vacate the park and move to a location, such as the parking lot at Shephard of Good Hope, which Fleury has pointed to as a possible site.

"What the issue was, what led us to this meeting, [was] that the park is continuing to create tensions," said Fleury.