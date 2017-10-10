'Increase their degree of knowledge:' Health Canada looking for Indigenous training

Health Canada is hoping to make its staff better prepared to deal with cultural difference in Indigenous communities, where some times silence can be a worse indicator than pain.



The agency has put out a unique tender for a partner that can help them develop courses for employees on Indigenous culture and health concerns.

Valerie Gideon, an assistant deputy minister with the department who focuses on Indigenous health, said while provincial government deliver healthcare in most parts of the country, for Indigenous people it is often someone from the federal government.

“The large majority of our staff are very much direct contact with First Nations and Inuit on a day to day basis,” she said.

Gideon said sometimes hire nurses, doctors or other medical professionals with no experience living in an Indigenous community.

“We definitely have people who come and work for us who have never gone to a community before,” she said.

Indigenous communities have dealt with a large variety of health problems not common in other communities including higher rates of suicide.



She said they try to offer as much training as possible, but cultural difference can sometimes be overlooked and that can make treating a person difficult.

“In many Indigenous cultures, they do not express pain and silence is actually a better indicator of pain.”



Gideon said better accommodating and understanding Indigenous culture is a focus across government, but Health Canada has been looking to make changes for sometime.

She said the course will give her comfort that employees have the tools they need.

“It will give me the assurance that everyone who works for us will have an opportunity to increase their degree of knowledge.”



The tender document specifically calls for Indigenous agencies or businesses to work on the contract to develop the curriculum. Gideon said they’ve also worked with Indigenous group on what should be in the tender and those not bidding on the project will be involved in picking the right company.