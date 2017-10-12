Did someone say weiner dog parade? 5 Things to do in Ottawa this week

Open House at Canadian Museum of Nature research facility

On Saturday, the Canadian Museaum of Nature is holding its annual free open house at its research facility in Gatineau. This event gives the public a chance to go behind the scenes to look at some of the museum’s more than 14 million collections, including dinosaur bones, rare plants, animal skeletons, and preserved specimens. The open house runs all day Saturday, at the Natural Heritage Campus at 1740 Pink Rd. in Gatineau.

Wiener Dog Parade

Tiny dog lovers of Ottawa, be sure to head down to the market on Saturday morning to check out the second annual Wiener Parade. It is exactly what it sounds like: a parade of short-legged wiener dogs, starting at Cricket & Company on Murray Street and ending at the York Street Square. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m., and ends with a “wiener patio party”—which is also exactly what it sounds like.

MosaiCanada 150

It’s the final weekend for the MosaïCanada event at Jacques Cartier Park in Gatineau. The free garden is filled with impressive topiary scultptures and horticultural arrangements. No cost to stroll around the park—and what better way to spend a weekend before the weather gets cold(er)?

Art in the Dark

DeafBlind Ontario Services is hosting a truly one-of-a-kind event. Art in the Dark will have participants outfitted with ear plugs and an eye mask, and they will make art from the perspective of someone who is deafblind. At the end of the event, guests will be able to take their own art home. The event takes place at Russell High School. Tickets are $50, and support DeafBlind Ontario. 5 to 9 p.m.

Mad Crafters Tea Party and Market