'In true winter style:' Parliament Hill to get skating rink in December

NHLers won’t be able to lace up their skates, but you might be able to take a lap on a Parliament Hill skating rink in December.

The heritage department announced Thursday that the rink would be constructed soon and will open on Dec. 7 staying open until Dec. 31 this year.

“As we approach the final months of this year-long anniversary celebration, there will be plenty of activities and events on offer for families and visitors of all ages,” said Minister Mélanie Joly. “I invite everyone to come out and celebrate our amazing country in true winter style.”

The rink will be open for Canada 150 Skating Day. The rink is being constructed with help from the Ottawa International Hockey Festival and the Ottawa Senators.

The NHL had originally pitched a proposal to have an outdoor game hosted on Parliament Hill, but the government rejected that idea.