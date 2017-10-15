Algonquin College telling students to be prepared for strike

As both sides rejected “final” offers, instructors at school across Ontario, including Ottawa’s Algonquin College, could be set for a strike Monday morning.

As of press time, the Ontario Public Service Employee Union and the College Employer Council had both presented and rejected what each described as their final offers.

There are several issues at play, but the use of contract faculty was a major concern. The union’s offer called for a reduction in the amount of contract or part-time faculty that colleges use, bringing it down to no more than 50 per cent of staff.

OPSEU President Warren Thomas said in a statement the proposal is something the government should embrace.

"This is a strong proposal that will improve education, which all members of the college community want. It will also make the jobs of contract faculty members less precarious, which is something the province is trying to do for all workers," he said. "I encourage the colleges to close this deal now."

The council had said the union’s demands would cost over $1 billion over the next three years. Colleges in Ontario negotiate with the union collectively.



Algonquin College’s academic vice-president Claude Brulé said in an message posted to students that classes would be cancelled if the strike went ahead.



He also warned to expect delays and picket lines at the campus on Monday if the strike went ahead.