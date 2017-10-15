Thirty new community gardens have been completed in Ottawa, the mayor announced on Saturday.

In 2014, the city committed to spend $15,000 extra per year to fund the creation of 20 new community gardens by 2018. The project was more successful than planned: 30 gardens were created, a year ahead of schedule.

There are now a total of 94 community gardens in Ottawa, administered by Just Food Ottawa and funded in part through city grants.