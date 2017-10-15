News / Ottawa

New community gardens

City announces completion of 30 community gardens a year ahead of schedule.

Jen Coorsh reviews the community garden at Devonshire Public School near Chinatown.

Kieran Delamont / Metro Order this photo

Jen Coorsh reviews the community garden at Devonshire Public School near Chinatown.

Thirty new community gardens have been completed in Ottawa, the mayor announced on Saturday.

In 2014, the city committed to spend $15,000 extra per year to fund the creation of 20 new community gardens by 2018. The project was more successful than planned: 30 gardens were created, a year ahead of schedule.

There are now a total of 94 community gardens in Ottawa, administered by Just Food Ottawa and funded in part through city grants.

"I am pleased that the additional funding has allowed Ottawa's community garden network to grow so much, leaving a lsting green legacy for all to enjoy," said Watson, in a statement.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Ottawa Views

More...