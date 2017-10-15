OC Transpo fined for running red
The city's transit agency will have to pay a fine of over $42,000.
OC Transpo has been fined over $42,000 after one of the trains operating on the Trillium Line ran a red light in May.
According to a memo sent to members of council by John Manconi, GM of transportation services, on May 3, 2017 a train "travelling at a low speed upon approach to a passing track traveled through a red track signal after the train travelling in the opposite direction had already passed."
Trains on the Trillium Line are outfitted with automatic protections, which kicked in to stop the train after it ran the red.
The incident did not put any passengers at risk, the memo noted, but a fine was issued considering that similar instances of trains blowing through red lights had taken place in 2015.
"In each instance, there was no injury or damage, and a thorough investigation was completed leading to appropriate remedial actions being taken," said Manconi.
