Ottawa Communism memorial set to be built in 2018

The National Memorial to the Victims of Communism is on schedule to start construction next year, with the private group helping to get it built already having delivered its share of the funds.



The memorial was first proposed in 2009 and was proposed to go closer to the Supreme Court. Once in office, the Liberal government reviewed the project and settled on a spot in the garden of the provinces and territories along Wellington Street.

After a competition between five proposed designs, the government settled on a design called Arc of Memory. The proposal is an abstract bronze sculpture that reflects light in different ways based on sunlight.

The sculpture consists of two curved wall-like metal frames that span 21 metres and rises about four metres in height, holding more than 4,000 bronze rods along 365 steel fins.

David Larose, a spokesperson for the Heritage Department, said working is moving ahead on the project.

“The design contract is in place with the winning team. Design development work continues to move ahead on schedule,” he said.

This phase will lead to tender documents in the lead-up to construction work, which is scheduled to begin in 2018.

The project has been estimated to cost $3 million, with half of that funding coming from Tribute to Liberty, a private group set up in 2008 with the goal of building a memorial in the capital region.

Ludwik Klimkowski, chair of the group’s board, said the fundraising went well.

“Earlier this year we have also given a $1 million out of the $1.5 million we pledged to raise,” he said.

He said the remaining $500,000 the group has to raise will be transferred to the government when they put the project out to tender.

“We will be ready to give $500,000 when it’s needed.”