Ottawa filmmaker looking at Shelly Chartier story

Shane Belcourt jokes that he's more of a romantic comedy filmmaker, not a true crime guy. But the story of Shelly Chartier, the young Indigenous woman from Easterville, Manitoba who organized a complex web of online catfishing, including one with an NBA player that landed her in prison, was enough to get him interested.

"It is wild, with wild characters," he said. "I though, 'there's something about this that has so many confusing angles. Who's the person to blame, and who's the good guy?'"

Belcourt, who is from Ottawa, along with Lisa Jackson, are the co-directors of Indictment: The Crimes of Shelly Chartier, which debuts at the ImagiNATIVE film festival in Toronto on October 21.

Chartier's story caught international media attention after she was revealed to be impersonating NBA player Chris Andersen and a woman who was, at the time, only 17 years old. After scratching the surface, authorities discovered a wide web of connections with celebrities, all with Chartier at the centre.

Jackson and Belcourt, who both have Indigenous roots, were a perfect fit. The two have long been friends, and Belcourt said Jackson asked him to work with her, as the CBC was insistent that the story be told by Indigenous filmmakers.

Belcourt said that working with a subject like Chartier, who he calls "wicked smart" and "super sharp," was an interesting challenge. "The big thing with Shelly is that she is not going to sit down and tolerate a psychological examination," he said. "She's hell-bent on not talking about the past."