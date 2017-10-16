Algonquin College students concerned about strike

Instructors are on the picket lines and students are on the outs at Algonquin College after a threatened strike across Ontario campuses went ahead Monday.

Members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union walked of the job at 12:01 a.m. Monday at 24 colleges across Ontario, including Algonquin and La Cité Collégiale in Ottawa.



Victoria Ventura, president of the Algonquin Student’s Association, said students were anxious last week in the build up to the strike. Now, she said, they just hope it will come to an end quickly.

“We are hopeful it will be resolved quickly, but mindful of the fact that it usually takes a while,” she said. “We really just want to go to class.”

Tracy Henderson, a professor in the nursing school at Algonquin, said the dispute isn’t about money, but about short-term contracts and a declining amount of full-time faculty.

“They’re living on nine- and 13-week stints and they can be released with two weeks notice,” she said.

Henderson said all of these short-term faculty are bad for students, because the contractors can’t make the same time for them outside of class.

“The students are not able to contact them, because the most part they have other employment. They’re piece-mealing together two or three or sometimes four jobs.”

The colleges bargain as a group with the union and Sonia Del Missier, chair of their bargaining team, said they have presented a fair offer.

“We were extremely disappointed. We really strongly believe this strike is unnecessary,” she said.

She said a strict ratio on full-time versus part-time faculty would be hard for schools that only need certain instructors for parts of programs.

“It eliminates the flexibility of staffing programs as they are needed.”

She said the union’s demands would cost $225 million per year.

Ventura said students want well-compensated faculty. She can see some benefits to more full-time instructors, but they also know that will come with a cost.

“We want them to be treated fairly, but we’re also really mindful of the high cost of education and we are already struggling to pay for tuition.”

She reiterated that for students, they just want back in the classroom.