Ottawa Advocates concerned council may miss own deadline on climate change plan

Climate change activists are concerned that the city may not be able to deliver on one of its key term priorities to pass a renewable energy strategy.

The Environment and Climate Protection Commitee expects to release its Energy Evolution report on November 14, ahead of the November 21 meeting of the Environment and Climate Protection Committee.

However, Anthony Garoufalis-Auger of Ecology Ottawa said on Monday that there is concern that the plan will be underfunded.

"What we've been hearing, it doesn't sound like it's going to be a strong strategy," he said. Ecology Ottawa is calling for a minimum of $1.5 million in the 2018 budget.

But it's unclear whether that request will be granted. "At the moment we're not entirely sure," said Garoufalis-Auger, asked whether they expect that money to be included. "This is what we're asking, and we're hearing that it might be difficult to get $1.5 million."

The group is also concerned that the city will opt for a phased approach that will place the responsibility for most substantial policy decisions on the next term of council.

Coun. David Chernushenko, who chairs the climate change commiteee, said in an email that he is "quite confident there will be significant funding for Energy Evolution [...] But at this point I do not know how much will be in the draft."

Since the report will be released after the draft budget is tabled on November 8, it will be difficult to make significant changes to the strategy, said Garoufalis-Auger.

Chernushenko added that the committee is aiming to have the report ready to be released on November 14, but that "should our sounding board community partners believe it is important to take a little longer [...] I as chair would consider calling a special meeting of the Environment and Climate Protection Committee in January."

Coun. Mathieu Fleury, who has been an outspoken advocate on the climate file but is no longer on the climate change committee, said the issue is larger than one report.

"Instead of having the goals of Energy Evolution and putting all the initiatives on one group, you need a corporate-wide goal," he said.

He says that a huge step forward would be to give more consideration to lifecycle emissions at the procurement and operational stages.

Fleury pointed to the recent decision to purchase nine gas Zambonis, since the electric versions weren't seen as cost effective, as evidence of short-term thinking winning out over the bigger picture.