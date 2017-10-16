What is the deal with the Ontario colleges strike?

Who are the players?

The faculty are represented by Ontario Public Services Employees Union (OPSEU) and the College Employer Council (CEC) represents their employer, the colleges.

Who is affected?

More than 500,000 students at 24 colleges in the province were out of class when 12,000 faculty, including professors, instructors, counsellors and librarians took to the picket lines Monday after both sides failed to reach an agreement before the midnight strike deadline.

More than 45,000 students have signed a petition asking for tuition refunds for every day of the strike. They are asking for $30 a day for full-time, $20 for part-time.

Sticking points?

Union spokesperson JP Hornick told Torstar News Service the concerns were over “quality and fairness” rather than straight-up wages and benefits.

Contracts: On Saturday the union called for a 50:50 ratio of full-time faculty to contract workers. The colleges have resisted saying it would add over $250 million in annual costs.

Job security: The Saturday proposal also called for better job security for part-time faculty.

Academic freedom: The union’s final call in the latest proposal was to give faculty a stronger voice in academic decision-making.

Raises: The CEC says it put forward an offer of a 7.75 per cent pay increase over four years. The union wants a 9 per cent increase over three. Between the contract parity and the raises, the CEC said it would add $1 billion over three years. But the union counters that the colleges have a $1.2 billion funding surplus.

Can I go to campus?

Depends on the school. Some college buildings, including cafeterias and libraries are open should students opt to spend their time away from class studying. At some schools, night classes, co-ops, online classes and internships continue while academic programming, apprenticeship training, part-time studies courses and seminars are cancelled. The best advice: check with your specific school.

What’s next?

No negotiations are currently scheduled, according to The Canadian press. OPSEU bargaining team chair Hornick says the union is eager to get back to the bargaining table and says it’s up to the colleges to re-start talks. College Employer Council CEO Don Sinclair told The Canadian Press the strike “could be a bit protracted,” and he urged frustrated students to be patient. Education Minister Deb Matthews would not comment on possible back-to-work legislation, saying the collective bargaining process needs space to work.