Curtains up for U of O theatre

The curtain will soon rise on the University of Ottawa’s new theatre facility, which will finally give aspiring actors the ability to earn a professional degree without leaving town.

A 120-seat Black Box Theatre, and four classrooms, are currently under construction as part of a new complex on Waller Street adjacent to the Arts Court. The expanded facility will make it possible for the school to introduce an acting conservatory program to train professional actors, as well as provide education in dramaturgy and theatre history.

Ottawa is the largest city in Canada that doesn’t already have an acting conservatory, and this will be the first professional theatre program offered in French outside Quebec.

Sylvain Schryburt, chair of the theatre department, said the University of Ottawa currently has a two-year theatre program, but can’t offer a Bachelor of Fine Arts Acting degree like other large communities do.

“Our best talents, when they move out of university and they want to further their training, they go to Toronto, they go to Montreal or Vancouver ... they don’t come back. It’s a major drain on the artistic talent of this community,” he said.

The black box theatre space, called LabO, will be open for students on Jan. 9 followed by an official inauguration on Jan. 25. The actual BFA acting program, or Conservatoire de jeu in French, will be available in September 2019.

The first show at the Black Box Theatre, coming up Feb. 27, will be a bilingual show about life in Ottawa from the perspective of 20-30 year olds, written by local writers.

This facility is part of a larger Ontario Arts Gallery and Arts Court Redevelopment project which will include new exhibition and curatorial spaces, event and education facilities, a café and gift shop, and other facilities for the arts.