Ottawa Food bank part of 2-year study

The Ottawa Food Bank is getting funding for a first-of-its-kind study to find out what programs make sure that users don’t get stuck on food bank services.

The two-year study will be done in conjunction with researchers at the University of Ottawa and funded by the Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security.

Rachael Wilson, the food bank’s director of communications and development, said it’s about moving people past needing a food bank.

“We really want to figure out what is the model that moves people beyond food insecurity, which really means moving people beyond poverty,” she said.

She said some organizations offer cooking classes or help with employment, but right now it’s hard to know which of those programs are most effective.

“This is the first time anyone in Canada has ever done a study about food banks and the people who use food banks,” she said. “No one has ever looked at what are the different outcomes.”

Sarah Stern, leader of the Maple Leaf Centre, said the Ottawa food bank is in the same position as others across the country. “There hasn’t been an opportunity to do a lot of research on which methods are working best.”

Stern said doing the study now recognizes that food banks are here to stay, so it’s important they work in the best possible way.

“Food banks have been around in Canada for 40 years now and they were never meant to be permanent institutions.”

She said one million Canadians use food banks every year, and it’s unlikely they will disappear any time soon.

“Food banks right now are the only organizations that are meeting emergency food relief needs and there are still many, many people — there are four million people in Canada who are food insecure.”

Wilson said recognizing that they’re likely not going away, they want to be part of the solution.

“We started as a short-term measure and clearly that’s not happening, so how can food banks really make a difference,” she said. “Our hope is that we can demonstrate that we can be a part of the solution and not just a Band-Aid.”