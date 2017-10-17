Ottawa just misses Top 10 place in gender equality

Ottawa has been ranked the 11th best place for women to live in Canada in a new study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

The study, which ranked 25 Canadian cities from coast to coast, took into account aspects like employment, security, and the visibility of women in leadership roles.

Interestingly, Gatineau fared far better, coming in as the second-best place for women to live in Canada. The report found that Gatineau came the closest to parity in education levels, which coupled with higher-than-average incomes and representation in management positions made the city a place where women have great economic opportunity.

It’s not a bad result for Ottawa, but also evidence of how much room the city still has to grow when it comes to gender equality.

The report homed in on the poor representation of women at the municipal level in Ottawa, something that concerns Coun. Catherine McKenney.

“I think it’s a serious problem,” she said. “If you look at the last couple elections, the numbers are actually going down.”

In 1982, she points out, 25 per cent of candidates for municipal office were women, and the same proportion were ultimately elected. In 2014, only 17 per cent ran—and 17 per cent won.

“We win at the proportion that we run, so we really have to be serious about, ‘how do we figure out why women are not running, and how can we encourage them to do so?’” she said.

To her, the solution to creating a better city for women starts at the grassroots level. One way to do that is to support local women’s organizations, which she said are “always critically underfunded,” can play an important role in building a more equitable city.