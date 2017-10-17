Ottawa's Amazon bid is in the mail

The Capital Region’s bid to become Amazon’s next headquarters is in the mail with officials hoping the area has what it takes to attract the global tech giant.



The company’s request for bids for it’s new second headquarters, a complex that will ultimately require eight million square feet of office space and create 50,000 jobs, is due on Thursday.



Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin put the bid book in the mail at an event on Tuesday. Watson said he’s confident they’ve put together a competitive bid.



“I recognize this is an uphill battle, because there are a lot of cities putting a lot on the table,” he said. “We’re a serious contender and if not successful with this, we know that Amazon has many other lines of business.”

Watson said the two cities have a considerable amount of tech workers, which is a major challenge for the company.

“We know that Amazon is looking for 9,000 engineers for instance in their Seattle campus, they can’t keep up with demand.”



He said the project has really brought the two cities’ economic development teams together, something they have talked about in the past, but not actually done.

“We don’t always practice what we preach,” he said. “For the first time from a purely economic development perspective we have worked together.”

Pedneaud-Jobin said it’s a major step forward.

“That’s the first victory of this whole thing. We have worked together on putting together a bid.”



He said the region has a benefit because it can draw on support from both the Quebec and Ontario governments. He said he also saw the bilingual nature of the communities as an edge.

“Amazon is a worldwide company so to reach the market in Europe is amazing and the French language is spoken all over the world.”

Watson said he views any gain for either side of the river as a gain for both.



“If Gatineau attracts a big industry, we win and if we attract a big industry Gatineau wins.”