Press freedom groups give Scott Brison dubious award

Press freedom groups gave a dubious honour to Treasury Board President Scott Brison Wednesday, awarding him the Code of Silence award for what they view as his failure to improve access to information legislation.



The Canadian Association of Journalists, Ryerson University’s Centre for Free Expression, News Media Canada and Canadian Journalists for Free Expression gave Brison the award for C-58, the government's attempt to modernize the access to information system.

While the legislation is an update of the system and does force government ministries to proactively disclose some information up front, it still maintains many exemptions to the rules about what government documents can be made public.

It doesn’t allow requests to reach inside of minister’s office or the prime minister’s office either.



James Turk, director of the Centre for Free Expression, said that’s a major flaw in the new bill and something that should be fixed.

“It ensures ministers retain their discretion about what information they chose to release and what secrets they continue to safeguard,” he said. “Minister’s offices are still impregnable bastions of secrecy, a safe zone free from the burden to respond to pesky requests from citizens.”

Brison took the dubious award in stride and said the act is a difficult path to navigate.

“I always felt that discretion was the better part of valour, but I don’t think that’s what they meant,” he said. “It’s hard to please everybody and the reality is we are actually modernizing the act.”

Brison faced questions from MPs at a committee studying the bill Wednesday. He said they were pushing for an open-government approach that put information out before people asked for it, including mandate letters, briefing books and other information about minister’s offices.

“We want to ensure that it works better and it creates more open and transparent government,” he said. “We’re the first government in 34 years to modernize the act.”