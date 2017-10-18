Attendance at Sens' games off to a slow start

The Sens’ ticket sales woes have continued into the 2017/18 season, with attendance at Tuesday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks dropping to 13,430—only 72 per cent of capacity at the Canadian Tire Centre.

It was a disappointing showing for a team that had just come off a three-game win streak on the road and a game which saw the return of captain Erik Karlsson.

Though still early in the season, Ottawa has the second-lowest average attendance percentage in the league, and the lowest of any Canadian team. Last season, the team was tied for the sixth-lowest attendance percentage.

The team doesn’t seem worried. “Ticket sales are up from this time last year, especially single-game tickets,” said a spokesperson for the team. “We do, however, have a concentration of home games at the start of the season, a few of which are slower than we’d like.”

Earlier this year, the organization reduced the capacity of the arena by 1,500 seats, saying they were “right-sizing” the rink’s capacity. Given the timing—the Senators struggled to sell out during their playoff run last season—it was fair to wonder if those sales were raising concerns about the upcoming season.

There are few concrete explanations for why the numbers have been slipping while support for the team remains generally high in the city.

Some have blamed the location, while others have floated the idea that ongoing Phoenix payment issues have left some of the city’s many government employees a little short on ticket money.

"The attendance shifts have been dramatic over a period of two decades," said owner Eugene Melnyk at a press conference in September. "The whole trend now is less seats and more clubs and frankly smaller stadiums.”