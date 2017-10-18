Gord Downie’s last concert in Ottawa

Gord Downie asked the crowd to hold hands and stand and they did.

“We did and it was like being in a church,” said Rosemary Thompson, who along with Xavier Forget helped the National Arts Centre launch Downie’s last tour for his Secret Path solo project.

Downie appeared at WE Day festivities in Ottawa on July 2, but the NAC event was his last concert in Ottawa.

The Tragically Hip’s frontman died late Tuesday night.

The Hip did a nationwide tour after announcing Downie’s fatal cancer diagnosis last year, but the Secret Path concert series, which launched in Ottawa last October, was a solo project.

It was a 10-song album accompanied by a graphic novel telling the story of Chanie Wenjack, a young Indigenous boy who died after escaping a residential school.

Thompson said when Downie’s team came to them last year, wanting to launch the project with a concert at the NAC six weeks away, it was an easy decision.

“We moved some concerts around to be able to do it,” she said. “We said we would do anything for the Downie family.”

The NAC has done several projects on residential schools and has moved to expand the Indigenous culture on its stages. Thompson said the show felt like a natural fit.

“We wanted it to be a big moment for the country and it really worked. It was incredible,” she said. “We feel very blessed that concert premiered on our stage.”

Despite the tight timelines the concert came together, Thompson said everyone around Downie wanted to see this happen, because it was so important to him.

“He has an incredible team,” she said. “They were so focused because they knew Gord wasn’t going to live forever and this was his dream.”

When the concert came together Thompson said Downie was overjoyed and was incredible to work with.

“If he’s happy he hugs you,” she said. “He’s was hugging the stage hands and hugging Xavier.”

The Secret Path concert was an attempt by Downie to bring more attention to the issue of reconciliation, and the NAC event specifically invited Indigenous leaders and politicians.

Thompson said prior to the concert they held a smudge ceremony backstage with the crew, the Wenjack family and Downie. She said that was a really special experience.