Ontario will bid for Amazon’s 50,000 jobs by investing in education

Greater Toronto Area municipalities are putting in a prime order with Amazon for 50,000 well-paying jobs.

The region’s formal bids to win the hotly contested competition for Seattle-based Amazon’s second headquarters will be submitted this week.

But Ed Clark — the former TD Bank president and CEO who serves as Premier Kathleen Wynne’s business adviser — says the province “is not offering any new financial incentives to Amazon — nor any incentives that are not availableto others who seek to grow or locate such jobs here.”

"As a businessman I like this approach. Successful firms want to be in jurisdictions that are inherently attractive, and that will remain so in the future,” Clark said at a Canadian Club speech at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel on Wednesday.

“This is doubly true if you are locating a head office. Companies want jurisdictions that invest in educated workforces, have livable cities, and put out a welcome mat for the best talent to bring their energy and ideas from anywhere in the world.”

But Clark insisted the province isn’t sitting on its hands — and is investing in “talent” that will help the region regardless of whether Amazon comes.

“No special deals. We are offering Amazon the best place in the world to do business,” he said.

The Ontario government announced Wednesday it would boost “support for students in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines, including artificial intelligence, to continue to build a highly skilled workforce and support job creation and economic growth.”

The hope is to increase the number of graduates in those disciplines by 25 per cent over the next five years — from 40,000 to 50,000 annually.

As well, the province will spend $30 million to work with the Vector Institute — of which Clark is the chair — to increase to the number of professional applied masters’ graduates in artificial intelligence to 1,000 a year within five years.

That’s designed to help the local municipalities — including the city of Toronto — vying for Amazon’s headquarters.

Amazon has also attracted bids from Boston, Chicago, Ottawa, and a slew of other cities for its second head office.

Clark stressed the political realities stateside may make it difficult to create jobs in Canada instead of the U.S.

Indeed, current President Donald Trump frequently attacks Amazon on Twitter and its founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post.

“If that’s not a constraint, we’re hands-down the winner,” said Clark.

The online shopping giant, which already employs 380,000 people, is promising to bring the winning city up to 50,000 jobs that pay an average annual salary of $100.000 (U.S.)

“We expect to invest over $5 billion in construction and grow this second headquarters to ... be a full equal to our current campus in Seattle,” the company said in September.

“In addition to Amazon’s direct hiring and investment, construction and ongoing operation of Amazon HQ2 is expected to create tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars in additional investment in the surrounding community.”

On Tuesday, Toronto’s bid got a boost from another American tech powerhouse.

Dan Doctoroff, the New York-based chief executive of Sidewalk Labs, the Google sister company that plans to transform the east downtown waterfront into a model clean tech community, hailed the city.