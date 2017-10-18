Pumkinferno lights up Upper Canada Village

A new display celebrating Canada’s culture, sports and wildlife, captured in pumpkin carvings, is lighting up the night at Upper Canada Village until the end of October, all in honor of Canada’s 150th.

Pumpkinferno, as the annual event is called, is made up of more than 7,000 artistically-carved pumpkins. The displays are changed up every year, and this year includes a lot of pumpkin carvings celebrating all that is Canada.

As such, the outdoor art exhibit includes life-sized pumpkin displays depicting the 17th Century fur trade, trees and flowers representative of every Canadian province and territory, as well as Canada’s favorite sports.

"How could you be celebrating Canada if you weren't celebrating our favorite sports? Everything from lacrosse to ice fishing, broomball and the great game of hockey," said Susan Le Clair, Upper Canada Village’s manager of customer service and corporate communications.

Pumpkin farms across the region suffered this year because of a difficult growing season, with heavy rainfall preventing a healthy crop. Pumpkinferno was mostly unaffected, though, since most of its displays are not actual pumpkins.

"We're really lucky because we use artificial pumpkins. They're made out of molds from real ones. If you didn't touch them, you wouldn't know," she said.

However one display, a painted pumpkin exhibit at Upper Canada Village’s Pumpkin Park, does use real pumpkins. For that exhibit, real pumpkins are shared with local schools where students can paint them before returning them to the park.

"We have fewer this year because it was a tough year for growing pumpkins," admitted Le Clair.

Otherwise, the displays are as intricate as ever, including celebrations of other cultures, like a giant Chinese dragon made out of pumpkins, or a display celebrating the Mexican Day of the Dead.