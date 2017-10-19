A pot of trouble for Ottawa as city remains in bylaw holding patten

The city’s community and protective services committee says that it is not yet prepared to develop bylaws in advance of the legalization of cannabis next summer.

“I think we are still in a bit of wait and see position right now on this,” said Coun. Diane Deans, who chairs the committee.

“We don’t have a lot of information, it’s very difficult to plan ahead without a lot more information than we currently have. So, no, I don’t think we’re ready yet but hopefully we will be and hopefully they’ll give us enough time.”

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities says on their website that they “recommend thinking about these processes early and assessing whether certain aspects of the work can begin immediately.”

But council in Ottawa has been slow to consider the issue. Ontario has announced plans to sell cannabis through the LCBO, a crown corporation. That will limit what say Ottawa has over land use issues from a jurisdictional standpoint. But other issues, such as enforcement of public smoking, will become bylaw department concerns.

Currently, Ottawa’s bylaw only refers to tobacco, so any enforcement powers would require amendments to the Smoke-Free Ottawa act.

Bylaw Chief Roger Chapman told the committee that it was still unclear what role the province expects municipal bylaw departments to play in post-legalization enforcement.