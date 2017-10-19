Competition Bureau corruption snitch line getting calls

A hotline set up to collect tips about corruption in government contracts has got 77 leads in the first six months it has been in operation.

The Competition Bureau, RCMP and Public Services and Procurment Canada jointly launched the snitch line in April looking for people to call in tips about corruption and bid rigging in government contracts.



Mélanie Beauchesne, a spokesperson for the bureau said it’s a healthy start for the hotline, but they’re always looking for more tips.

“The bureau is satisfied with the results. That being said, we are always looking for additional innovative means of improving our capacity to detect anti-competitive activity.”

She could not confirm whether the tips had been of high quality or if they had lead to any serious investigations, citing confidentiality.

She said they did not have to get more resources in place to investigate the incoming tips.