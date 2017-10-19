From dodgeball to drag bingo: 5 Things to do in Ottawa this weekend

War Flowers – all weekend



Opening this weekend, is a new exhibition at the Canadian War Museum called War Flowers.

The touring art exhibition tells the story of First World War, Canadian soldier George Stephen Cantlie who plucked flowers from the fields in Europe and sent them home in letters to his infant daughter.



The exhibit looks beyond Cantile’s letters to the broader issue of human nature in wartime. The exhibit runs through to January at the museum.

Fall Rhapsody – All weekend

This is the last weekend to officially get your fall on in Gatineau Park. The Fall Rhapsody shuttle, which departs on the weekend from the Byward Market, will not run after Sunday.



The park’s fall colours are out and before long the cold embrace of winter will take them from us.



Writer’s Festival – All weekend



Fall is a good time for good books, which also makes it a good time for a writer’s festival.



The Ottawa International Writer’s Festival takes place at several different locations all weekend long and includes reading and interview with several prominent authors.



Among those doing events are CBC host Carol Off and Great Big Sea’s frontman Alan Doyle.

Drag Bingo – Saturday



Bingoland South is hosting bingo with a twist on Saturday evening.

Instead of the regular callers, Diva and Madge will be running the show on Saturday beginning at 9:45 and the hall in Nepean.



Dodgeball - Saturday