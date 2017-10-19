Hookah ban has minimal impact

The city says they have doled out about 70 charges relating to the bylaw outlawing hookah pipes, which came into effect late last year.

It’s unclear whether that is really putting a dent in the number of businesses still offering hookah, though.

At the outset of the bylaw that started in December of 2016, the city counted up about 15 businesses handing out the pipes.

Nearly a year later, the majority of the charges are still awaiting trial, and at least nine businesses are still allowing hookahs to be smoked.