Local transit agencies looking at Quebec veil bill

Transit agencies in Ottawa and Gatineau are both looking into the ramifications of Quebec’s new legislation requiring women to remove veils or face coverings to receive public services.

The bill the government passed earlier this week prevents anyone who is either providing or a receiving a government services from covering their face.

It initially only applied to provincial services, but was expanded to include municipal ones like transit service during it’s passage through the legislature.



Céline Gauthier, head of public affairs, for the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) said for right now nothing will change

“There will be no change to our policies regarding the admission of riders on our buses as long as we don’t know the details and modalities of application of this bill,” she said. “Consequently, there is no new directive to drivers, it’s the status quo.”

She said the STO has to work with an assortment of organizations and the Quebec government and the cross-border nature of the service only adds another wrinkle.

“The particular situation of the STO being a cross-provincial bus service that serves Ottawa is something to be considered in those discussions to come.”

OC Transpo buses cross into Gatineau as well and the city is also studying the bill to look at possible implications, but they don't believe it will apply here.

“Based on our preliminary analysis, it is our opinion that this act does not apply to OC Transpo, or other city employees who may work or travel in Quebec,” said Rick O’Connor the city's solicitor in a statement.

Ihsaan Gardee, executive director of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, said it’s just one more example of a the ramifications the Quebec government didn’t consider.

“This just demonstrates how clear that this is being done in a way to try and play on people’s fears and play identity politics at the expense of and on the backs of a minority of Canadian Muslims.”

He encouraged transit agencies to respect the Charter of Rights and said the legislation is discriminatory.

“Our position on the legislation is clear. We feel it’s a biased and discriminatory piece of legislation,” he said.

He pointed out in an Ottawa or Gatineau winter requiring everyone to show their face as they get on a bus is unworkable.