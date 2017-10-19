No talks underway as Algonquin College strike finishes week

As the strike at colleges across Ontario wraps up its first week of classes, the union wants colleges to put pressure on their negotiator to get back to the table.



Shawn Pentecost, an Algonquin College professor of English and Social Sciences, said neither students nor faculty want this strike to continue, but he doesn’t feel they have a choice.

“They don’t like this situation and neither do we, but we had to take a stand,” he said.



The instructors, represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, want colleges to set a ratio to force college to hire a certain amount of full-time professors and reduce the number of part-time instructors and contract workers.



The College Employer Council, which is negotiating for all 24 schools in the province, has said that and the unions other demands would cost $250 million per year to implement.



Pentecost said he would like to see college presidents more forcefully work to get the council back to the bargaining table. He said Algonquin’s president came to the picket lines this week to talk to workers, but he’d rather she pressure the council to get back to negotiating.



“The college employer council bargaining are working on behalf of the colleges,” he said. “It would be much better for them to be putting pressure on their representatives to come back to the table.”



Sonia Del Missier, chair of the college’s bargaining team, said they’re waiting for the mediator to call them back to the table.



“He will determine at an appropriate time to bring the parties back at the table, when there is something productive to talk about.”



She the colleges want this issue resolved and in the meantime they’re trying to minimize the disruption.

“The colleges are doing everything they can to provide support to them during this time and we all hope that classes will resume.”



Pentecost said the colleges have completely dug in on the issues and have barely moved since negotiations began.

“There really only has been movement on one side of the table and that’s ours,” he said.



He said the part-time worker issue doesn’t have to come at a huge cost because many colleges are already giving part-time workers full-time hours.