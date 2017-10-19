Video: Questions about personal wealth a ‘distraction’ for Morneau

OTTAWA—Finance Minister Bill Morneau has committed to sell off all his shares in his former company and says he will place his assets in a blind trust to go “above and beyond” Parliament’s ethics rules to avoid any conflict of interest.

The declaration comes after days of accusations from Conservatives and New Democrats that he stood to potentially profit from his government’s pension reform bill, which could create business for his family company Morneau Shepell. He was also blasted for not placing his assets in a blind trust, like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has done with his personal wealth, and his belated disclosure of a French company that he co-owns with his wife.

“I need to do more,” Morneau told reporters in Ottawa Thursday afternoon.

“This is a way to ensure Canadians, with the highest level of confidence, that there are no conflicts of interest.”

Morneau also repeated what he said during an earlier news conference Thursday: that he feels the controversy about his personal wealth has been a “distraction” when he is trying to roll out changes to controversial tax proposals.

Morneau maintained that he hasn’t broken any rules by not having a blind trust, but outlined three steps he will take nonetheless. He said that he will place his assets in a blind trust. He will also sell off his and his family’s assets in the company founded by his father in 1966, Morneau Shepell.

After his office declined repeatedly to say how many shares Morneau has in that company, the finance minister revealed that he has “about a million” shares that he will now sell. As of Thursday afternoon, Morneau Shepell shares were selling for roughly $21 each on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

According to regulatory filings for corporate insider, Morneau had more than 2 million Morneau Shepell shares when he resigned from the company after the 2015 election.

The third step he committed to taking was to maintain the conflict of interest “screen” recommended by the ethics commissioner when he was elected, so that he is not involved in how his existing shares are sold off.

At the earlier news conference Thursday morning, Morneau insisted that he followed the advice of Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson “to the letter” and is not in a conflict of interest, as alleged by the Opposition.

However he refused to answer more questions about the handling of his personal wealth at a news conference in Erinsville, Ont. Thursday morning, suggesting he will make an announcement about the controversy later in the day.

“I’m happy to say that we have a system that allows people to come into public life having already had careers outside public life. And it allows us to go through that system to make sure that we put ourselves in a position where we don’t have conflicts of interest. And I am going to have more to say about this later today, so stay tuned.”

Morneau is expected to make his first appearance all week in the Commons Thursday afternoon.

While he was absent for three days, the Conservative and New Democrat Opposition slammed him for failing to sell his shares, putting them in a blind trust, or publicly disclosing details of his personal financial portfolio all while, his critics contend, drafting tax measures that don’t hit him, and other bills that will aid his family company.

Dawson and Morneau said this week she originally told the finance minister that because he does not directly hold shares — valued now at an estimated $40 million — he was not required to either sell them or put them in a blind trust.

Dawson told reporters that only “controlled” assets must be sold or put in a blind trust under the Conflict of Interest Act, and recommendations she set out in 2013 to close that loophole — to cover both direct and indirect holdings — were never adopted.

Morneau said Thursday, “I followed the rules, I followed her opinion and I can explain thus that I am not in a conflict. But I will be talking about this later today to ensure that everyone fully understands the situation.”