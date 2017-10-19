Student arrested after weapon found at Glebe Collegiate

One person has been arrested after Glebe Collegiate was sent into lockdown on Thursday, after reports of someone with a weapon on school grounds.

The report came in around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, beginning with a call to police that a bullet had been found on the school grounds. Police searched the grounds along with the K-9 unit, and eventually discovered a bullet and a gun on school grounds.

Police did not confirm where, specifically, on school grounds the gun was found.

One male teenager, a student at the school, was subsequently arrested off school property.

The threat level was downgraded by the afternoon, and classes were able to resume as normal by the end of the day.