Westboro is booming—creating a wealth of complaints among residents

The city has released data on the number of complaints regarding infill development, offering a snapshot of the concentration of development taking place in the west-end neighbourhoods of Westboro and Hintonburg—development that has led to increasing conflict between residents and developers.

“These numbers are very useful to describe the problem,” said Coun. Jeff Leiper. He has, for the past month or so, been fighting to show his colleagues on council that the kind of intensification taking place in his ward has serious impacts. “If you don’t have this level of intensification in your ward,” he said, “it might be tempting to not consider that we have a problem.”

The numbers bear him out. Since 2012, Leiper’s Kitchissippi ward has seen nearly 42 per cent of all applications submitted through the committee of adjustment (a useful proxy for gauging infill development) for development in the downtown wards.

“The kinds of stories we hear on a routine basis in Kitchissippi ward, they are one-offs in other wards, because the denominator is so low.”

In some ways, this is a consequence of what is otherwise a success story for the area; the city’s downtown west end has become, in recent years, a prime location. “It’s bikeable, it’s walkable, it has a main street that people want to live near,” is how Leiper puts it.

But that development has lead to problems. Data from the city shows that over half of all service complaints related to infill development projects originate from ward 15.

It's a problem that has a number of roots.

Over the past decade and a half, the Ontario Municipal Board has become more permissive to the types of infill developments—lots being severed to permit a second building; applications for higher density construction projects—that characterize his ward, Leiper said.

Mixed in with positive development, Leiper claims, are builders who see Westboro as a business opportunity first and foremost. “We know that a lot of that is by builders who are buying properties and developing on speculation,” he said. “And it’s the speculative ones who are causing the most concerns in the neighbourhood.”

Many of those developers are smaller, without ties to the community. But on the flipside, the approval process can be difficult to work with. In a previous planning committee meeting, Murray Chown defended developers who were forced to skirt the rules, saying that developers fudging the labelling of units was a necessary step for developers who can’t afford the carrying costs associated with the application process.

The stats, released this week by the city, show that development in Ward 15 creates more complaints than elsewhere in the city: 53 per cent of all service complaints originate from there. When you disaggregate the causes, the problem becomes more stark. 82 per cent of stormwater drainage complaints—developers not containing rain- and waste-water properly on construction sites—come from ward 15.

This has been something of a recurring issue for Leiper. He said he’s been working with staff on these issues “for a number of years now,” but not always making headway.

“The city is not able to effectively enforce the rules that say you need to keep stormwater on your property,” he said. “It doesn’t sound sexy, but it is a huge deal to residents who are concerned with flooding into their basements.”

Where this goes from here, though, remains unclear. Leiper has been working with developers and the Greater Ottawa Home Builders Association on a plan. One suggestion has been a sort of community ‘seal of approval;’ another has been to reward good builders with incentives.

The city, for its part, lacks the power to leverage the permit process against builders in this case; a builder who has prompted complaints from residents can’t be denied a permit so long as they meet the requirements set out in the building code, which gets its authority from the province, not the municipality.