Amazon meet LeBreton

Ottawa is pitching Amazon on making Lebreton Flats its new home, Invest Ottawa revealed over the weekend.

The economic development agency released a website and video providing more insight into the city’s bid for the tech giant. Initially, the agency was quite on where in Ottawa they were pitching, but released information about LeBretion on Saturday.

Blair Patacairk, with Invest Ottawa, said there are other potential sites in the bid book submitted last week, but they felt Lebreton Flats really showcased the city.

“If you are going to put your best foot forward you best put it right out there.”

Patacairk said the video Invest Ottawa released highlighting the connections to transit, culture and activities was done purposely to show Amazon what the company said they’re looking for.

Coun. Jeff Leiper, who represents several neighbourhoods nearby, said Lebreton makes sense because it will be close to amenities and transit, which is what the kind of knowledge workers Amazon is looking for will want.

He said overall it will have a positive effect, but if it comes through he wants to ensure the city will think about the pressure points as well.