Have Ottawa's urban parks kept up with its growth?

Over the past decade, Ottawa has seen a substantial amount of growth in its urban population and neighbourhoods, creating a problem: how do you keep growing and provide enough park space.

Though it hasn't struggled to create new parkland to the same degree as cities like Toronto, which lacks greenspace in the downtown core, that challenge has been something that Ottawa has struggled with over the last decade. In 2006, the city set out a goal for urban parkland, in its Greenspace Master Plan, of two hectares for every 1,000 residents. But since 2006, many urban parts of the city have fallen well short —especially in wards that have grown substantially since then.

According to city data calculated by Metro, Ward 14, which encompasses much of the downtown area, has only .19 ha per 1,000 residents. Ward 15, with fast-growing neighbourhoods like Hintonburg and Mechanicsville, has only 1.04 ha for every 1,000 residents.

None of the other urban wards included in the calculation hit that two hectare target.

In general, though, city politicians aren't focusing on the target and are optimistic about focusing on parks going forward.

"One of the things that's working really well in our ward is parks," says Ward 15 councillor Jeff Leiper. While more parkland is always a goal he has in mind, when he asked the community how they would like it to be spent, “acquisition did come up, but it’s not the ward’s priority.”

In Catherine McKenney’s ward, however—where the amount of parkland is less than a fifth of in Ward 15—the issue of acquisition is on the agenda. But in a downtown setting, the cost of creating a park is much higher.

McKenney has almost $2 million to spend, from cash developers contibuted instead of land for parks in her ward, but said that doesn't go as far as you might think.

“$1.9 million sounds like a lot of money, until you go out and try to buy land,” she said. “I’d like to see a good chunk of that money set aside for acquisition,” she said.

One issue that downtown councillors have raised is a lack of adequate staffing. “I do feel as though staff are scattered among a lot of different projects,” said Leiper. “I would love to have a more singular attention and focus.”

Understaffing means park development can be slow. “The process of improving parks, the process of actually spending the money once it’s in your account, can be frustratingly slow,” said Leiper.

But as council approaches the process of creating a new master plan next term, there is some sense that targets such as the two hectare are less important than a focus on working with the development levers that the city has to ensure that parkland grows with the city.