Youth artist symposium coming to Ottawa

Young people will have an opportunity to lead the conversation on how to make art more accessible to them at a Youth Arts Symposium coming to Ottawa this November.

The symposium will be a three-day event that will include presentations, youth-led discussion groups and artist workshops, all meant to get young people excited about the arts. The event is a collaboration between the Ottawa Art Gallery (OAG), the Art Gallery of Ontario, Museum London, the Hamilton Workers Arts & Heritage Centre, Thunder Bay Art Gallery and the University of Ottawa’s Department of Visual Arts.

There has never been a symposium like this in Ontario organized by art galleries, according to Alexis Boyle, coordinator of youth and educational programs at the OAG.

"There have been, within academia, many symposiums, but this is the first time public galleries are doing this kind of thing in Ontario," she said. "The aim of the symposium is to really have a conversation about how we can shape programming for youths, by youths. We want to include youths, not just as an audience, but as collaborators."

The symposium, held Nov. 10-12, will begin with keynote speaker Morgana McKenzie on the first day. McKenzie, 18, is an award winning filmmaker originally from Ottaw. The Friday will also include presentations by representatives of the youth councils from the communities of each of the major art galleries, so they can learn and, hopefully, be inspired by each other.

Sunday will include a panel discussion on mentorship.