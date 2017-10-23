Canada's National Parks to get furniture upgrades

Canada’s national parks are getting upgraded places to rest a spell or sit down for lunch, as Parks Canada is looking to upgrade furniture at parks across the nation.



The agency posted a tender online looking to design better digs for campers across the country. The benches, picnic tables and fire pits the government is looking for will have to tick off a lot of boxes.

“Well-designed, aesthetically pleasing, useful, durable, functional and low-maintenance furniture of all kinds contributes to the visitors’ overall experience while meeting basic needs,” said department spokesperson Audrey Champagne in an email to Metro.

The tender was taken down briefly this week for minor updates, but Champagne said they’re still moving ahead with the project and a revised tender will be up soon.

Champagne said the current line-up of furniture is a little dated and doesn't reflect how people are using the parks today.

“Most of Parks Canada’s facilities with outdoor furniture were developed in the 1960s and 70s. During the past decades, the needs and expectations of our visitors have changed.”

Among the changes that Parks Canada is seeing includes more day trips with large families as well as more couples coming to the parks without kids.

“More and more visitors, especially those coming from urban areas, prefer to prepare food and picnic in large family groups that require tables with larger seating capacity than what is typically provided,” said Champagne. “Parks Canada’s goal is to provide welcoming facilities that accommodate all types of groups.”

While it's unlikely to be a real danger, the tender document also mentions Parks Canada doesn't want anything too showy that might take away from Banff’s magnificent vistas or the beauty of the Thousand Islands.

“If a visitor notices furniture and amenities it should simply be to notice that they have everything they need,” reads the tender.