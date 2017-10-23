Ottawa Police Chief has had no direction on pop-up injection site

Police Chief Charles Bordeleau says the police have not yet received any direction from the city bylaw office that would see them forcibly remove the pop-up supervised injection site from Raphael Brunet Park in Lowertown.

“Because the park is city-owned, there are different bylaws that are managed by the City of Ottawa,” said Bordeleau. “We have not had that request yet. They have not deemed that they no longer want that activity at the site.”

Bordeleau referenced the issue of Occupy Ottawa who, in 2011, occupied a part of the NCC-owned Confederation Park. That issue clarified the role of Ottawa police, who would have to wait for direction from the landowner—which, in the case of the pop-up site, is the city—to enforce the Trespassing Act.

Mayor Jim Watson and local councillor Mathieu Fleury have said on a number of occasions that council does not have the authority to direct police to shut down the site. They do, however, have the ability to ask bylaw to close the site.

While the tensions between city officials and members of OPO have become more amicable in recent weeks, there was some frustration at the board that the site is still in operation.

“I’m not a fan of these pop-up sites,” said Coun. Allan Hubley, in his first meeting as a member of the Police Services Board. “I don’t see the value in that, but I do like the proposal by Shepherds of Good Hope for the trailer on their site.”