PSAC calls on government to fund more types of birth control

The largest union representing civil servants in Ottawa wants the government’s drug plan to match its feminist bona fides and cover more forms of birth control than just the pill.



Robyn Benson, president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, said it’s been a concern for them for some time and they tried to get a change under the previous Conservative government.



She said women should have the choice of using an intrauterine device or patch or any prescribed method of birth control.

“I think women should be able to, in 2017, to make a choice as to what birth control they use,” she said.



She said the cost differences are not significant and the government could easily make the change regardless of ongoing negotiations.

“I am a bit concerned that this Liberal government, while they talk a good game, are not acting on it,” said Benson. “This is one of the easiest for them to just say yes to.”

Jean-Luc Ferland, spokesperson for Treasury Board President Scott Brison, said there open to the idea, but there is a process for negotiating these changes and the government is working through it.

“By collaborating with our union partners, we are always open to ways that the plan can be improved, especially if we have an opportunity to advance the fair treatment of all public servants – men and women.”

NDP MP Irene Mathyssen said there is no excuse for the delay.