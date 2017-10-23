Advocates say acquittal of Ottawa man reflects 'myths about sexual assault'

The Attorney General’s office is still considering an appeal after an Ottawa man was acquitted of sexual assault because a judge found both her and her husband believed that he could have sex with her without her explicit consent.

While the Attorney General’s office declined to comment any further, sexual assault advocates say the decision exemplifies many of the obstacles that women face in reporting sexual assault.

“This ruling accurately reflects the myths about sexual assault that continue to exist in our society,” said Carrolyn Johnston, executive director at the Ottawa Coalition to End Violence Against Women. “Any sexual contact without explicit and ongoing consent is sexual assault. Regardless of the relationship.”

Justice Robert J. Smith ruled that the crown had not proven that the accused, identified only as ‘H.E.’ in court documents, had intended to commit a crime.

The court heard that the accused’s wife, identified as ‘Z.’ in court documents, “probably had sex with his wife on many occasions without her specific consent, as both he and she believed that he had the right to do so.”

Because of that belief, the judge reasoned, intent could not be proven.

For sexual assault advocates, the decision confuses criminal intent with traumatic impact. “Just because this man didn’t think he was assaulting his wife doesn’t mean she didn’t experience that trauma,” said Ally Crockford, a public educator with the Ottawa Rape Crisis Centre. “If that trauma takes place, that trauma takes place.”

Johnston highlighted the need for sexual assault training for judges. Currently in Ontario, only new judges are required to undergo such training; existing judges are not required to have completed any training.