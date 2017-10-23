Talks between university and part-time profs "have reached an impasse"

About 2,500 part-time professors at the University of Ottawa could be on strike as early as next Monday, after their union gave them a 92 per cent strike mandate in a vote last week.

The Association of Part Time Professors University of Ottawa (APTPUO) and the university administration have been bargaining for the past 14 months, but both sides say that negotiations have “reached an impasse” with less than a week to go.

While wages are a union concern—the union says the administration’s offer of wage increases below the rate of inflation amounts to “an effective wage clawback”—Shawn Philip Hunsdale, communications director for the APTPUO said on Monday that “the main issue that’s of concern to our membership is that of job security.

“The university is trying, in this round of bargaining, to make it very easy to sack part-time instructors,” he said. One of the main issues for part-time instructors is that any instructor who receives two consecutive evaluations below a certain threshold can be barred from ever teaching that course again. “It’s a very punitive measure. For someone who has been teaching a course for 15 years, there’s no measure of security. [...] It costs nothing, but it seems that the university is trying to make a point.”

There are two meetings scheduled with a mediator for Thursday and Friday this week. A spokesperson for the university said that the administration “regrets that negotiations over the last few months, as well as the conciliation held in September, have reached an impasse,” but said that it “believes that an agreement is still possible.”